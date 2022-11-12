In a larger context, we need to very carefully calibrate our actions on LAC to be able to safeguard our interests and sensitivities: Army Chief on eastern Ladakh situation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a larger context, we need to very carefully calibrate our actions on LAC to be able to safeguard our interests and sensitivities: Army Chief on eastern Ladakh situation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
Advertisement