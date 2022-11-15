President Droupadi Murmu offers floral tributes to Birsa Munda at tribal icon's birthplace Ulihati village in Jharkhand's Khunti district on his birth anniversary.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 10:34 IST
