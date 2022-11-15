India making arduous efforts to fight climate change despite its contribution to cumulative emissions being below 4 per cent: environment minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
India making arduous efforts to fight climate change despite its contribution to cumulative emissions being below 4 per cent: environment minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement