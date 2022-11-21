(Eds: Corrects date) Delhi nursery admissions: First list to be announced on January 20, says Directorate of Education PTI ABU GJS GJS ANB ANB ANB ANB
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Corrects date) Delhi nursery admissions: First list to be announced on January 20, says Directorate of Education PTI ABU GJS GJS ANB ANB ANB ANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Directorate of Education PTI ABU GJS GJS
Advertisement