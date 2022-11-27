Gujarat and country need to be vigilant from Congress and like-minded parties, which keep mum on big terror attacks for their vote-bank politics: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
