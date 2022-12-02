10 lakh people to benefit from Centre's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme, 50 lakh people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies from PM-UDAY: Hardeep Puri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 19:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
