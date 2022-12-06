Ahmedabad court remands Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale, arrested by Gujarat Police over tweet on PM Narendra Modi, to two-day police custody.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
