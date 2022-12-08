Preliminary enquiry initiated against former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his kin for alleged disproportionate assets: Mumbai Police tell HC.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Preliminary enquiry initiated against former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his kin for alleged disproportionate assets: Mumbai Police tell HC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai Police
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Maharashtra
Advertisement