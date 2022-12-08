BJP wins Jhagadia Assembly seat in Gujarat for 1st time; party candidate Ritesh Vasava defeats veteran tribal leader and seven-time MLA Chhotubhai Vasava by 23,500 votes.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:35 IST
