Inquiry should be conducted against police officials in Palghar for delay in action on Shraddha's complaint. Had they acted immediately, my daughter would have been alive now: Vikas Walkar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Inquiry should be conducted against police officials in Palghar for delay in action on Shraddha's complaint. Had they acted immediately, my daughter would have been alive now: Vikas Walkar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shraddha
- Palghar
- Vikas Walkar
Advertisement