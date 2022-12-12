Gujarat: BJP MLAs Parshottam Solanki, Bachubhai Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Bhikhusinh Parmar and Kunvarji Halpati take oath as minister of state.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:00 IST
