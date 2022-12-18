Mumbai: Stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar attend ceremony.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 12:21 IST
Mumbai: Stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar attend ceremony.
