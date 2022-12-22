No need to worry for now; if at all Covid spreads again, we are fully prepared to deal with it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 18:12 IST
No need to worry for now; if at all Covid spreads again, we are fully prepared to deal with it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
