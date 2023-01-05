Foreign varsities will have to ensure quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus: UGC chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Foreign varsities will have to ensure quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus: UGC chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
Advertisement