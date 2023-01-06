Stage III of anti-pollution plan reinvoked in Delhi-NCR, curbs include ban on non-essential construction and demolition work: Order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Stage III of anti-pollution plan reinvoked in Delhi-NCR, curbs include ban on non-essential construction and demolition work: Order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement