Arbaz Ahmad Mir, who hails from J-K but presently based in Pak and working for Lashkar-e-Taiba, designated as individual terrorist: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Arbaz Ahmad Mir, who hails from J-K but presently based in Pak and working for Lashkar-e-Taiba, designated as individual terrorist: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lashkar-e-Taiba
- Arbaz Ahmad Mir
Advertisement