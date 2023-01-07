Asif Maqbool Dar, who lives in Saudi Arabia and instigates Kashmiri youth to take up arms, designated as individual terrorist: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 22:21 IST
