Himachal cabinet expansion: Vikramaditya Singh, son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, and three-time Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh take oath.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Himachal cabinet expansion: Vikramaditya Singh, son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, and three-time Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh take oath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kasumpti MLA Anirudh
- Singh
- Vikramaditya Singh
Advertisement