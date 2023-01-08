Bharat Jodo Yatra received overwhelming response everywhere: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing media near Kurukshetra.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 13:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
