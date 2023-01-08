Bhagavad Gita says ‘do your work, what has to happen will happen, don't focus on outcome’: Rahul Gandhi on takeaway from his Yatra.
PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 08-01-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhagavad Gita says ‘do your work, what has to happen will happen, don't focus on outcome’: Rahul Gandhi on takeaway from his Yatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhagavad Gita
- Rahul Gandhi
- Yatra
Advertisement