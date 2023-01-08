One NDRF, 4 SDRF teams in Joshimath; Border Management secy, NDMA members to visit U'khand Monday to assess situation: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
