Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges diaspora to visit Narmada river, recently developed Mahakal Lok and other places in Madhya Pradesh.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-01-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
