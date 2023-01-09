India has entered ''Amrit kaal'' of next 25 years and our Pravasi Bharatiyas have significant place in this journey: PM Modi.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-01-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
