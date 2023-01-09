DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India regarding two incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard Paris-New Delhi flight last month.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
