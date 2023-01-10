National Crisis Management Committee meets; immediate priority is complete, safe evacuation of residents from affected areas of Joshimath.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
