Learnt a lot from Bharat Jodo Yatra. Spoke to farmers, shopkeepers, labourers, unemployed youth: Rahul before starting yatra's Punjab leg.
PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 11-01-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 09:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Learnt a lot from Bharat Jodo Yatra. Spoke to farmers, shopkeepers, labourers, unemployed youth: Rahul before starting yatra's Punjab leg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Learnt
- Jodo Yatra
- Punjab
Advertisement