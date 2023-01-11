BJP spreading hatred, but India is about brotherhood, unity and respect. That's why this yatra is successful: Rahul at Fatehgarh Sahib.
PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 11-01-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 09:17 IST
BJP spreading hatred, but India is about brotherhood, unity and respect. That's why this yatra is successful: Rahul at Fatehgarh Sahib.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
