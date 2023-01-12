At Voice of Global South summit, PM Modi flags concerns over rising prices of food, fuel and fertilisers as well as climate change.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 10:14 IST
- Country:
- India
At Voice of Global South summit, PM Modi flags concerns over rising prices of food, fuel and fertilisers as well as climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Voice of Global South
- PM Modi
Advertisement