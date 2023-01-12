MHA asks Delhi Police to file chargesheet as soon as possible in case of car dragging woman at Kanjhawala, ensure guilty are punished.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
MHA asks Delhi Police to file chargesheet as soon as possible in case of car dragging woman at Kanjhawala, ensure guilty are punished.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanjhawala
- Delhi
Advertisement