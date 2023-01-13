Developing countries desire a globalisation that does not create climate crisis or debt crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Developing countries desire a globalisation that does not create climate crisis or debt crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi at
Advertisement