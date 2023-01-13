We want human-centric globalisation; developing countries are concerned about increasing fragmentation of international landscape: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
We want human-centric globalisation; developing countries are concerned about increasing fragmentation of international landscape: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement