Developing countries agree on importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure, need for diversifying global supply chains: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Developing countries agree on importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure, need for diversifying global supply chains: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement