Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should not be under anyone's remote control. He should work independently, says Rahul Gandhi in Hoshiarpur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:03 IST
