Punjab should not be run from Delhi, CM Bhagwant Mann should not come under pressure of Arvind Kejriwal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:05 IST
