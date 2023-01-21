Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step aside till oversight committee investigates issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 00:44 IST
Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step aside till oversight committee investigates issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brij Bhushan Sharan
- Wrestling Federation of India
- Singh
Advertisement