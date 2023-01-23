Turkey's President Erdogan says Sweden shouldn't expect Ankara's support to join NATO following anti-Islam protests, reports AP.
PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:00 IST
