Our founding document inspired by humanistic philosophy of oldest living civilisation as well as new ideas: Prez Murmu in address to nation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Our founding document inspired by humanistic philosophy of oldest living civilisation as well as new ideas: Prez Murmu in address to nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prez Murmu
Advertisement