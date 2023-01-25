Vision of Constitution makers has guided India transform from a largely poor and illiterate nation into a confident nation: Prez Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
