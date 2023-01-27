Screening of BBC documentary in DU: Proctor Rajni Abbi says she has written to Delhi Police on the matter, they will take take action.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Screening of BBC documentary in DU: Proctor Rajni Abbi says she has written to Delhi Police on the matter, they will take take action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
Advertisement