India will not be borrowing if only there was a wider tax base: FM Nirmala Sitharaman replying to Budget discussion in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:59 IST
