ED arrests Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in Delhi excise policy money laundering case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 09:13 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
