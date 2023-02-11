In a Left-ruled state, lot of people suffered of COVID-19 and died, but Tripura was safe as BJP works for protecting people’s lives: PM Modi in election rally.
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-02-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
