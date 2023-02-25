National Education Policy has reoriented education system according to future demands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 10:21 IST
- Country:
- India
National Education Policy has reoriented education system according to future demands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Education Policy
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement