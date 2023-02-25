This is particularly challenging time for Congress, country. PM Modi and BJP have captured every institution: Cong leader Sonia Gandhi.
PTI | Navaraipur | Updated: 25-02-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
This is particularly challenging time for Congress, country. PM Modi and BJP have captured every institution: Cong leader Sonia Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- PM Modi
- Congress
Advertisement