When Manish Sisodia's case will go to court, BJP govt will not be able to prove corruption of even one rupee: AAP after his arrest by CBI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
