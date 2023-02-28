Newly inducted Group A railway officers will now have to spend their initial 10 years in the field before being posted in HQ: Rail Board.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 19:15 IST
