Kejriwal calls AAP leader Manish Sisodia a 'saint' and 'great soul'; says PM Modi will face curse of students and poor people in Delhi for putting him in jail.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-03-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
