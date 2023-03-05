Election Commission has taken away Shiv Sena's name and symbol, but it can't take away the party from us: Uddhav Thackeray at rally in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:24 IST
