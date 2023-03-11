Ex-Infosys president Mohit Joshi will be new MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra after incumbent C P Gurnani retires on December 19: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 11:27 IST
Ex-Infosys president Mohit Joshi will be new MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra after incumbent C P Gurnani retires on December 19: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tech Mahindra
- P Gurnani
- MD &
- Ex-Infosys
- Mohit Joshi
Advertisement