Cabinet approves floor of $ 4/MMBtu price for APM gas, ceiling of $6.5/MMBtu as against current rate of $8.57: Minister Anurag Thakur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
